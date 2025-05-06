Trump & The 'Cain' Agenda Betrays The 1st Amendment In The Constitution. Sunday Law Church Attendanc

Trump, asked if he has to 'uphold the Constitution,' says, 'I don't know'

Trump said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that he’s following lawyers’ advice as he tries to execute rapid deportations, arguing that giving immigrants due process is time-consuming. President Donald Trump argued in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that fulfilling his ambitious campaign promise to rapidly carry out mass deportations may take precedence over giving immigrants the right to due process under the Constitution, as required by courts.





A central part of Trump’s agenda has been implementing the “largest deportation operation” in U.S. history, as he vowed during the 2024 campaign. In service of that goal, his administration has pressed the courts to allow the immediate removal of immigrants it accuses of being members of a Venezuelan gang, without giving them a chance to plead their case before a judge.





In an interview last month with “Meet the Press,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “Yes, of course,” when asked whether every person in the United States is entitled to due process.





Trump, however, isn’t so sure.





“I don’t know. I’m not, I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know,” Trump replied when asked by “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker whether he agreed with Rubio. His comments came during a wide-ranging interview at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which aired Sunday. The Constitution’s Fifth Amendment says “no person” shall be “deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”; it does not say that person must be a U.S. citizen, and the Supreme Court has long recognized that noncitizens have certain basic rights. Trump has also said that while “we always have to obey the laws,” he would like to see some “homegrown criminals” sent to El Salvador as well, a proposal that was widely panned by legal experts.

When Welker tried to point out what the Fifth Amendment said, Trump suggested that such a process would slow him down too much.





Trump’s uncertainty about his sworn oath of office leaves little room for debate

For seemingly the first time, a president has expressed doubt about his obligation to uphold the Constitution.





Trump, brushing aside separation of church and state, establishes religious liberty commission. “We’re bringing religion back to our country, and it’s a big deal,” the president said. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order establishing a presidential commission on religious liberty, openly questioning the separation of church and state in an escalation of the White House’s increasing fervor for Christianity.

“They say separation between church and state … I said, ‘All right, let’s forget about that for one time,’” the president said during a Rose Garden event celebrating National Prayer Day.

The Constitution’s prohibition of a national religion has long been interpreted as a mandatory separation of church and state. Trump is not a regular church-goer but he sees religious conservatives as the base of his political movement.

“They said, really there’s separation. I don’t know. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? I’m not sure, but whether there’s separation or not, you guys are in the White House where you should be, and you’re representing our country, and we’re bringing religion back to our country, and it’s a big deal.”

Trump has leaned increasingly into his Christian bonafides, establishing a White House Faith Office in the West Wing, inviting pastors to pray in the Oval Office and during Cabinet meetings, and taking executive actions to root out “anti-Christian bias” in the government. Last weekend, Trump traveled to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral.





