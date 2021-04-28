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UBI, UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME: NOW LIES OF ECONOMISTS HAVE BEEN EXPOSED
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20 views • April 28, 2021
All the “experts” were telling us that UBI was not going to affect people’s desire to work. Now we have the data — and you won’t believe who the first President to put it into effect was — (not Trump or Biden)
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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