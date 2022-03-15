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Truth Is Treasonous?
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295 views • March 15, 2022
Have We Lost The Thread?
* The problem with the debate we’re having re: bio-labs isn’t that people disagree with the facts.
* It’s that nobody involved seems to be able to think clearly, rationally and empirically.
* Everyone seems to have gone crazy — especially people making the decisions.
* It’s not really about that specific issue; it’s about our leaders’ capacity to lead.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 March 2022
* The problem with the debate we’re having re: bio-labs isn’t that people disagree with the facts.
* It’s that nobody involved seems to be able to think clearly, rationally and empirically.
* Everyone seems to have gone crazy — especially people making the decisions.
* It’s not really about that specific issue; it’s about our leaders’ capacity to lead.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 March 2022
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