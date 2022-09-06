Is Biden Trying To Start a Civil War?

The globalist liberals want to imprison Trump voters, but need a reason to do so. They will fake that reason if they have to.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:





1. Info Wars - MAXIMUM ALERT: Biden Officially Declares WAR on America in Hitlerian Fascist Speech –

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=631284c6998c3f44f11100a4





2. Charlie Hurt on Fox news

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311714290112?playlist_id=930909813001#sp=show-clips





3. Americas top 10 - Wayne Allyn Root

https://americasvoice.news/video/isjbA7yBdamfQUi/





4. Operation Matador: Biden Declares War on Americans

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=631260719f81bc441544ed77