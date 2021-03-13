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King Nothing (remake)
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13 views • March 13, 2021
King Nothing (remake)
Debut recording from Will Brinkley's studio, Rocky Jax Studio. Will is one of my senior students from the Maestro's Studios days, and has picked up where my studio left off. This is a tribute to Metallica; the band that inspired him to play and study music. Hope you enjoy!
Debut recording from Will Brinkley's studio, Rocky Jax Studio. Will is one of my senior students from the Maestro's Studios days, and has picked up where my studio left off. This is a tribute to Metallica; the band that inspired him to play and study music. Hope you enjoy!
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