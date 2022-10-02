Britons shutting down Jab Center

Large Vaccine Centre, University of West of England, Bristol Closed Down, By The People
Crime Reference Number 5222236390
Irrefutable evidence was given to Avon and Somerset police of the harms and dangers of these injections. When we arrived this morning there were over 300 people here booked in and the majority were children. If the police are incompetent in their duty in law then we the people have the right to take that power back
The Offences committed are:
•Misconduct in public office
•GBH
•Gross negligent manslaughter
•Corporate manslaughter
•Conspiracy to commit all of the above
@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.