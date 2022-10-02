Create New Account
Britons shutting down Jab Center
861 views
channel image
Fritjof Persson
Published 2 months ago |

Large Vaccine Centre, University of West of England, Bristol Closed Down, By The People

Crime Reference Number 5222236390

Irrefutable evidence was given to Avon and Somerset police of the harms and dangers of these injections. When we arrived this morning there were over 300 people here booked in and the majority were children. If the police are incompetent in their duty in law then we the people have the right to take that power back


The Offences committed are:

•Misconduct in public office

•GBH

•Gross negligent manslaughter

•Corporate manslaughter

•Conspiracy to commit all of the above


@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

britons shutting down jab centerstopping the massmurderstopping the jabbing

