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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Ούτε οι Οικουμενιστές είναι Χριστιανοί
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56 views • April 04, 2022
Σύμφωνα μέ τόν Ἅγιο Ἰωάννη τόν Σιναΐτη, συγγραφέα της Κλίμακας, γιά νά ὁνομάζεσαι χριστιανός πρέπει να διαθέτεις ὁρισμένα χαρακτηριστικά πού δέν τά ἔχουν δυστυχῶς οἱ Οἰκουμενιστές.
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε την Δ΄ Κυριακή τῶν Νηστειῶν, ἑορτή τοῦ Ἁγίου Ἰωαννου τῆς Κλίμακος, στίς 7/4/2019, στην αίθουσα "Ορθοδοξία" του "Ορθοδόξου Χριστιανικού Συλλόγου Άγιος Ιωσήφ ο Ησυχαστής".
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε την Δ΄ Κυριακή τῶν Νηστειῶν, ἑορτή τοῦ Ἁγίου Ἰωαννου τῆς Κλίμακος, στίς 7/4/2019, στην αίθουσα "Ορθοδοξία" του "Ορθοδόξου Χριστιανικού Συλλόγου Άγιος Ιωσήφ ο Ησυχαστής".
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