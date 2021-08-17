© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s NOT a Vaccine – There Should Be NO Legal Immunity for BigPharma!
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • August 17, 2021
It’s NOT a Vaccine – But Merriam-Webster changed their definition of a vaccine TWICE so far this year, going from a simple succinct definition that hadn’t changed for years to a page and half including new examples - paid and bought by pharma shills will do EVERYTHING -
Nuremberg2 for all of you, criminals!
It’s NOT a Vaccine – Correct. The shots are NOT vaccines. Therefore these pharmaceutical companies are liable. The problem people face is in finding an honest lawyer willing to go against the official narrative of lies. Next find an honest court with an honest judge. After folks see what happens this Autumn perhaps that'll be possible.
source:
The David Knight Show
Nuremberg2 for all of you, criminals!
It’s NOT a Vaccine – Correct. The shots are NOT vaccines. Therefore these pharmaceutical companies are liable. The problem people face is in finding an honest lawyer willing to go against the official narrative of lies. Next find an honest court with an honest judge. After folks see what happens this Autumn perhaps that'll be possible.
source:
The David Knight Show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.