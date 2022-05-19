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Harper (1966) Tours the Temple in the Clouds - JANUS RITUAL - Part 3: Piano Stargates in Media
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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33 views • May 19, 2022
You know, if they keep doing this, somebody's gonna catch on!!!

This is the third installment in a series that shines the light on the ritual exploitation of a piano code in media productions. The piano is being featured in connection with wormholes or stargates between realms or times, and in contexts that are the domain of the time god Janus. In this installment, we're going to show you two examples from the 1966 movie, Harper, starring Paul Newman.

Here's 2 articles (https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Janus - https://romanpagan.wordpress.com/janus/) that will help you perceive the Janus rituals (potent time-space rituals) that are being performed in media productions. This knowledge should help open your eyes to mass mind control operations and the reality warping of our reality, which these rituals are performed for!

Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm

Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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pianosymbolismnewmanstargatedecodeharperjanus
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