Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Surfers at Praia Da Empa, Ericeira, Portugal.
56 views
channel image
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Published 15 hours ago |

Ericeira, Portugal, is a resort town on the Atlantic Coast. There are numerous Praias (beaches) there for swimming, sunning and surfing. Praia Da Empa is a rocky beach and during low water, is hazardous. But as the tide comes in, the expert surfers here find ways of entering the water. In this video, you get an overview of the beach and the surfers who claim it as their own! Their bravery and skill is amazing!

Keywords
travellifesurfingsurfers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket