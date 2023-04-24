Surfers at Praia Da Empa, Ericeira, Portugal.

Ericeira, Portugal, is a resort town on the Atlantic Coast. There are numerous Praias (beaches) there for swimming, sunning and surfing. Praia Da Empa is a rocky beach and during low water, is hazardous. But as the tide comes in, the expert surfers here find ways of entering the water. In this video, you get an overview of the beach and the surfers who claim it as their own! Their bravery and skill is amazing!
