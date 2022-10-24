Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"SETTLE THE ACCOUNTS OF MEN" - END TIMES JUDGEMENTS FOR ALL
271 views
channel image
The Master's Voice Blog
Published a month ago |

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog - like and share for a wider reach! 👍🏽

Today's word: Dream of the different reactions happening even now as we are in the final season that will end in the return of Jesus Christ. Some people do not even perceive the hour, others take it as the time to become Pharisees and critics of the church. Still others have begun the preparations for the kind of undying faith that will ultimately make them MARTYRS. God is settling all accounts, the righteous will be rewarded and the wicked will be judged. Hear the word of the Lord.

READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/18/settle-the-accounts-of-men-september-18-2022/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly email me for options at [email protected] and kindly mention somewhere that you would like to send a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.

Follow this channel- click subscribe then hit the notification bell for updates.

SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

(Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uo4Yaf8ICnR8/

Keywords
biblegodjesuslast daysrepentrewardrighteouswickedjudgements

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket