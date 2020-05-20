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What to Do In Case You Miss the Rapture (I Thes 4:13-18) - Pastor Mike Schreib
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13 views • May 20, 2020
Please Visit "REAL Bible Believers" Pastor Gene Kim
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RESOURCES: Hi, I'm Dr Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and I pastor a church at San Jose Bible Baptist Church. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!
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Pastor Gene Kim
San Jose Bible Baptist Church, CA
SEND QUESTIONS HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfigY...
DISPENSATIONALISM: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
RESOURCES: Hi, I'm Dr Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and I pastor a church at San Jose Bible Baptist Church. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!
Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/
▶ MORE RESOURCES: https://realbiblebelievers.com/resources
▶ SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more bible videos like this: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPCD...
Follow us on social media
▶ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Real-Bible-B...
▶ Instagram: http://instagram.com/real_bible_believer
▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/RBiblebeliever
▶ Watch Our Latest YouTube Video: https://ltstyt.be/444
Pastor Gene Kim
San Jose Bible Baptist Church, CA
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