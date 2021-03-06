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Exploring the Oxford-AstraZeneca Eugenics Links
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71 views • March 06, 2021
Corbett Report Extras, February 24, 2021
Even some in the independent media have bought into the hype surrounding the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and its "non-profit" nature. But once you peel back the layers of obfuscation you quickly find not only the profit motive hiding underneath, but the dark specter of eugenics. Whitney Webb of Unlimited Hangout joins us to discuss her recent article, "Developers of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Tied to UK Eugenics Movement."
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40180
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJuK7JSlKNw
Even some in the independent media have bought into the hype surrounding the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and its "non-profit" nature. But once you peel back the layers of obfuscation you quickly find not only the profit motive hiding underneath, but the dark specter of eugenics. Whitney Webb of Unlimited Hangout joins us to discuss her recent article, "Developers of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Tied to UK Eugenics Movement."
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40180
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJuK7JSlKNw
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