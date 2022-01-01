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The Churches Have Become Whores
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160 views • January 01, 2022
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Christians are supposed to represent a Bride who is loyal to Jesus Christ... our corporate husband. But something terrible has happened! This spotless, faithful Bride has turned into a WHORE! How did this happen? And what can we do to repent, and become the faithful body of Christ that we were meant to be?
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
No More Money Anxiety | Apostle Leroy Thompson Sr. by Leroy Thompson TV
https://youtu.be/dV-YwiY17A0
427, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright / Jesus & sun / Christian Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/6djua9KauHs
61, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright / sun / Christian Video Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/lbT3I6KQcnc
420, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD/ A Man Worship in Morning & jesus /Christian Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/_6gqLhBech0
Free green screen Money cash 100 dollar bill by CREATORS HUB OVERLOAD
https://youtu.be/ZbHVhEiX0tM
If you don't work, you don't eat | Pastor Enrique Reyes by Springcrest Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/C_OxMaXc8mk
Bible #8 | Worship Background Loops Full HD by The Church Source
https://youtu.be/Og28XaLh7yk
FAITH is NOT a GIFT of GOD - Ephesians 2:8-9 Grace is the Gift by Law of Liberty
https://youtu.be/Wd5NZFyH5vQ
140316am - Not Saved by Works - Ephesians 2:8-9 by Grace Church
https://youtu.be/gbI52rlUD_A
390, Free Christian Loop Background Video No Copyright / Cross , Hand & sky / Christian Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/usvOPVHxH4Y
Defeating Witchcraft | With guest Speaker Ex-Satanist John Ramirez by The Way World Outreach
https://youtu.be/BtFha0mq_Gs
the last supper leonardo davinci repro by joko prastiya
https://youtu.be/VFi3YNbGxxw
PAINTING TIMELAPSE - Thirteenth Station of the Cross: Jesus is taken down from the cross (MURAL) by Travel Bunch
https://youtu.be/Yo7jvBkby9o
How to draw save earth save life | Happy earth day drawing poster for kids || step by step by Sour
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
Christians are supposed to represent a Bride who is loyal to Jesus Christ... our corporate husband. But something terrible has happened! This spotless, faithful Bride has turned into a WHORE! How did this happen? And what can we do to repent, and become the faithful body of Christ that we were meant to be?
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
No More Money Anxiety | Apostle Leroy Thompson Sr. by Leroy Thompson TV
https://youtu.be/dV-YwiY17A0
427, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright / Jesus & sun / Christian Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/6djua9KauHs
61, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright / sun / Christian Video Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/lbT3I6KQcnc
420, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD/ A Man Worship in Morning & jesus /Christian Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/_6gqLhBech0
Free green screen Money cash 100 dollar bill by CREATORS HUB OVERLOAD
https://youtu.be/ZbHVhEiX0tM
If you don't work, you don't eat | Pastor Enrique Reyes by Springcrest Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/C_OxMaXc8mk
Bible #8 | Worship Background Loops Full HD by The Church Source
https://youtu.be/Og28XaLh7yk
FAITH is NOT a GIFT of GOD - Ephesians 2:8-9 Grace is the Gift by Law of Liberty
https://youtu.be/Wd5NZFyH5vQ
140316am - Not Saved by Works - Ephesians 2:8-9 by Grace Church
https://youtu.be/gbI52rlUD_A
390, Free Christian Loop Background Video No Copyright / Cross , Hand & sky / Christian Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/usvOPVHxH4Y
Defeating Witchcraft | With guest Speaker Ex-Satanist John Ramirez by The Way World Outreach
https://youtu.be/BtFha0mq_Gs
the last supper leonardo davinci repro by joko prastiya
https://youtu.be/VFi3YNbGxxw
PAINTING TIMELAPSE - Thirteenth Station of the Cross: Jesus is taken down from the cross (MURAL) by Travel Bunch
https://youtu.be/Yo7jvBkby9o
How to draw save earth save life | Happy earth day drawing poster for kids || step by step by Sour
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