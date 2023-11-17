Create New Account
Theology of the Body - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.114 with Fr. Mark Baron
Published 19 hours ago

Fr. Mark Baron, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


Nov 16, 2023


What is Church teaching on when life begins? What does it mean to be a man? A woman? Can a man become a woman? Father Mark Baron, MIC, explains how the teachings of Pope John Paul II, called “Theology of the Body,” answers these questions and more. Then see how performance artist Mike Debus captures sacred images of the body on canvas right before your very eyes during his dramatic live presentations.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 114: Theology of the Body


Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN


Discover more about Church history on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/church-history?utm_source=YT


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JtYeqpn-Wk

