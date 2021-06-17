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Nietzsche and Madness - A Descent into the Depths
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30 views • June 17, 2021
Nietzsche and Madness - A Descent into the Depths
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/nietzsche-and-madness-a-descent-into-the:4?r=8cPW5WCnjQXZaV97JGh4pjTemiWLv35J

Academy of Ideas: https://academyofideas.com/2021/05/nietzsche-and-madness-a-descent-into-the-depths/
Transcript:
In January of 1889, the great German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche went mad. One year later, Nietzsche’s friend Peter Gast visited him in a mental asylum in Jena. He wrote the following:

“He did not look very ill…I believe Nietzsche would be just about as grateful to his rescuers as somebody who has jumped into the water to drown himself and has been pulled out by some fool of a coastguard. I have seen Nietzsche in states in which he seemed – horrible to say – as though he were only pretending to be mad, as though he were glad to have ended this way!”

Peter Gast, The Madness of Nietzsche by Erich Podach
In this video, drawing from Nietzsche’s writings, letters, and reports from family and friends, we are going to explore the fascinating, but ultimately unanswerable, question: Why did Nietzsche go mad?
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