⚡️Moment of US missile strike on tanker ship 'Settebello', which was sailing under the flag of Palau through the Gulf of Oman.

⚡️—The moment of a US missile strike on the tanker Settebello, which was sailing under the flag of Palau through the Gulf of Oman.



The US CENTCOM states that an American fighter jet fired a high-precision munition at the ship's engine room after the ship's crew repeatedly refused to follow the orders of the US military.

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Indian media: The Foreign Ministry summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires to protest against the attack on a ship off the coast of the Sultanate of Oman