Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Leading Men to Intentionally Embrace Fatherhood and Leadership in the Home - Justin Batt
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
345 Subscribers
Shop now
4 views
Published Yesterday

Restoring the man in manhood and the father in the family is Justin Batt’s mission, and it’s one that he is excelling at. Justin is the founder of BestMan Media, which encourages men to pursue “reckless obedience by activating the calling God has on their life.” Justin’s foray into men’s ministries began when he kick-started a tradition with his children called “Daddy Saturday,” where he intentionally spent time with his children and planned fun activities for them to do together. Now, Justin helps men foster loving and wonderful relationships with their own kids, using a Biblical worldview as his guiding light. Justin focuses on being intentional, present (not perfect), and prioritizing his marriage to cultivate a healthy and happy home life.



TAKEAWAYS


Marriage comes first - you have to make it a priority in your life and pray for your husband, always


The root of everything that Justin does is his Biblical worldview, which he has fused with positive business practices that are effective


If you want your husband to spend more time cultivating a relationship with your kids, approach the subject with grace and kindness


Grab Justin’s book, Daddy Saturday: How to Be an Intentional Dad to Raise Good Kids Who Become Great Adults



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Fatherhood Festival video: https://bit.ly/3xFP8kq

Stand Up Now Apparel (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3Q49r15

Daddy Saturday book: https://amzn.to/3wpX4WA


🔗 CONNECT WITH JUSTIN BATT

Website: https://daddysaturday.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDaddySaturday

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daddysaturday/

X: https://twitter.com/JustinBatt

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/justinbatt/


🔗 CONNECT WITH BESTMAN CO

Website: https://bestmanco.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH FATHERHOOD FESTIVAL

Website: https://fatherhoodfestival.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
menleadershiphusbandadultsfatherhoodtina griffincounter culture mom showjustin battdads raising good kidsbest man media

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket