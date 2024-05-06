Leading Men to Intentionally Embrace Fatherhood and Leadership in the Home - Justin Batt

Restoring the man in manhood and the father in the family is Justin Batt’s mission, and it’s one that he is excelling at. Justin is the founder of BestMan Media, which encourages men to pursue “reckless obedience by activating the calling God has on their life.” Justin’s foray into men’s ministries began when he kick-started a tradition with his children called “Daddy Saturday,” where he intentionally spent time with his children and planned fun activities for them to do together. Now, Justin helps men foster loving and wonderful relationships with their own kids, using a Biblical worldview as his guiding light. Justin focuses on being intentional, present (not perfect), and prioritizing his marriage to cultivate a healthy and happy home life.
TAKEAWAYS
Marriage comes first - you have to make it a priority in your life and pray for your husband, always
The root of everything that Justin does is his Biblical worldview, which he has fused with positive business practices that are effective
If you want your husband to spend more time cultivating a relationship with your kids, approach the subject with grace and kindness
Grab Justin’s book, Daddy Saturday: How to Be an Intentional Dad to Raise Good Kids Who Become Great Adults
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Fatherhood Festival video: https://bit.ly/3xFP8kq
Stand Up Now Apparel (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3Q49r15
Daddy Saturday book: https://amzn.to/3wpX4WA
🔗 CONNECT WITH JUSTIN BATT
Website: https://daddysaturday.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDaddySaturday
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daddysaturday/
X: https://twitter.com/JustinBatt
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/justinbatt/
🔗 CONNECT WITH BESTMAN CO
Website: https://bestmanco.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH FATHERHOOD FESTIVAL
Website: https://fatherhoodfestival.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.