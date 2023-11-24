Create New Account
Laura Aboli Transhumanism Speech (UK, 2023)
Laura Aboli Transhumanism Speech (UK, 2023)

Laura Aboli's excellent presentation at the 'Better Way Conference', hosted by the World Council for Health, in Bath, United Kingdom, June 2023.

Her 12 minute speech covers many relevant issues affecting Australians and the world's people. Definitely worth the watch.

