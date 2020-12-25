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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 64 Serving People at Corrupt Service Corporations
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120 views • December 25, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
These are our brave and awake brothers and sisters in the UK stepping up!
The people all over the world realize who is the enemy at these public service corporations.... they are all being put on notice and it is about time and needs to be done globally.... their ignorance and are cowards we will not stand for any longer as our world is being ripped apart all based on lies.
People must do the very same thing at your local service providers and let them have an earful while their... this corruption we the people will finish.
God Speed
These are our brave and awake brothers and sisters in the UK stepping up!
The people all over the world realize who is the enemy at these public service corporations.... they are all being put on notice and it is about time and needs to be done globally.... their ignorance and are cowards we will not stand for any longer as our world is being ripped apart all based on lies.
People must do the very same thing at your local service providers and let them have an earful while their... this corruption we the people will finish.
God Speed
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