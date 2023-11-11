Why I Left Judaism (Brother Nathanael).

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/h7zud7kImQO4



Books in English: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1f9ebCiyidgkQ49dX_H12K-oRwYtrYOEI?usp=sharing

Judaism was my childhood religion in practice and learning, all my social groups were Jewish, my role models were Jewish, my best friends were Jewish, everything pointed to me being Jewish, including my face and habits.

But I couldn't make it work, I left Judaism. This is my personal story.



