Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why I Left Judaism (Brother Nathanael).
channel image
Κωνσταντῖνος Μαδιᾶς
20 Subscribers
150 views
Published 13 hours ago

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/h7zud7kImQO4

Books in English: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1f9ebCiyidgkQ49dX_H12K-oRwYtrYOEI?usp=sharing

Judaism was my childhood religion in practice and learning, all my social groups were Jewish, my role models were Jewish, my best friends were Jewish, everything pointed to me being Jewish, including my face and habits.

But I couldn't make it work, I left Judaism. This is my personal story.


Keywords
brotherjewishorthodoxnathanael

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket