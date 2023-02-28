Noussair Mazraoui: Bayern Munich defender out with heart inflammation...

Obviouly the VAXX, not "Covid" caused this...

Mazraoui is the third FC Bayern player to be struck by an inflammation of the heart muscle.

First Alphonse Davies, then Maria Grohs (FC Bayern women's goalkeeper) and now Mazraoui.

What are the odds of that happening ???

Apparently he is back in training now.

Source:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/africa/64187674

https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2023/02/noussair-mazraoui-rejoins-squad-training

https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/morocco-bayern-mazraoui-heart-problem-covid-heart

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

