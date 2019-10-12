Never Trumper Shepard Smith OUT at Fox News - 1651-6P

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B4IN Article: BREAKING: Never Trumper Shepard Smith OUT at Fox News | Politics http://ow.ly/LpCD30pHNKq
GUEST: Ramona Trevino is a Former Planned Parenthood Manager turned prolife advocate, speaker and author - Wanting to make a difference and to help girls in similar tough situations, she accepted a job as the manager of a Planned Parenthood facility in Sherman, Texas. Realizing she could no longer refer women for abortions or provide them with false assurances of risk-free sex, Ramona took a leap of faith and left the financial security of her job. Her ultimate conversion involved a full return to the Catholic faith of her childhood and a new role as a pro-life advocate and speaker. Her book “Redeemed by Grace” is her own compelling story that tells of Ramona’s struggle to reconcile her identity as a daughter of God with a world that sends conflicting messages concerning the source of our dignity and happiness. It is the honest and heartfelt account of a woman who, with the help of grace, strove to overcome the wounds of her own past while becoming an agent of healing for others. BUY THE BOOK: Redeemed by Grace: A Catholic Woman's Journey to Planned Parenthood and Back: Ramona Treviño: http://ow.ly/dmD230pHNFB
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