PMC "Wagner" published an official statement regarding the tragedy that occurred in Mali two days ago.

From July 22 to July 27, 2024, FAM soldiers (Mali Armed Forces) and soldiers of the 13th Assault Detachment of the Wagner PMC, under the leadership of commander Sergei Shevchenko, call sign “Pond”, in the vicinity of the village of Tin-Zautin, fought fierce battles with militants from the Azawad Coordination Movement "(CMA) and the terrorist group Al-Qaeda in the Sahel (JNIM) banned in the Russian Federation.

On the first day, the “Prud group” destroyed most of the Islamists and put the rest to flight. However, the ensuing sandstorm allowed the radicals to regroup and increase their numbers to 1,000 people. In connection with this, the command of the Wagner PMC decided to transfer additional forces to the combat area to provide assistance to the 13th Assault Detachment.

On July 25, the militants again attacked the “musicians,” but thanks to the coordinated actions of the Orchestra personnel and Malian military personnel, the attack attempt was repulsed. Over the next two days, the radicals increased the number of massive attacks, using heavy weapons, UAVs and suicide vehicles, which resulted in losses from the Wagner PMC and FAMa soldiers.



The last radiogram from the “Prud group” arrived on July 27 at 17:10: “The three of us are left, we continue to fight.” The commander of the 13th Assault Detachment, Sergei “Pond” Shevchenko, died in battle. Eternal memory to our brothers who fulfilled their duty to the end.



For our part, we note that for now the Company has decided not to specify the topic of its losses in this battle.



To be a soldier, it means to live forever. 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺

💀 Detailed analysis of what happened in Mali from July 22-27

7 days ago, fighters from the 13th Assault Detachment of the Wagner PMC, led by commander Sergey Shevchenko, callsign "Pond", together with FAMa Malian Armed Forces personnel, engaged in an unequal battle with superior forces of Islamists from the "Coordination of the Azawad Movement" (CMA) and "Al-Qaeda in the Sahel" (JNIM) (banned in Russia), heroically fighting the militants.

Start of the op: recon & search for radicals

On July 22, 2024, the allied forces discovered a large concentration of CMA forces. The 13th Assault Detachment destroyed up to 50 radicals and six pieces of equipment.

Counterattack by Islamists and the steadfastness of the "musicians"

From July 22 to 25, the "orchestra" fighters continued the search despite a sandstorm. The militants tried to counterattack, but the Wagner PMC fighters repelled the attacks. The detachment suffered its first losses, including the commander "Pond".

Additional "musician" forces fought their way through to help their comrades. The "Pond's group" and FAMa took up a circular defense and repelled the attacks of the superior forces of the CMA and JNIM.

The last days of the battle

On the night of July 26-27, the commander Sergey Shevchenko decided to withdraw, already wounded twice. The detachment reported losses among the "Orchestra" fighters and FAMa soldiers.

BREAKING, Adding from a few hours ago about Ukraine's involvement in Mali:

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR) hints that it helped Al-Qaeda terrorists attack the Wagner PMC and the Malian army.

Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for the GUR of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated in a live TV broadcast that militants in Mali received the necessary information, not just for the attack. He added that more details will follow.

"Kyiv Post" also published an exclusive photo showing Tuareg militants posing with a Ukrainian flag, allegedly shortly after a battle with the Malian army and Wagner PMC fighters.

AND... Some sources say that the GUR of UKR is using the situation in Mali for their PR purposes.

Chornomoriya

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of UKR has claimed responsibility for the death of Wagner men in Mali.

Andriy Yusov from the GUR: "The rebels received the necessary info, & not just info, that allowed them to carry out a successful military op" against Wagner. The GUR of UKR also promised "continuation".

Ukrainians are training Tuaregs & also supplying them w weapons & UAVs. The Tuaregs are also being trained in combat tactics. Presumably, the first of the groups underwent training at the beginning of the yr, & new groups continue to undergo training.

The problem was with the delivery of UAVs & weapons to them, it took several months & now, apparently, the cargo has arrived, & this has given them a result.

The coordination of this project is handled by the UKR Andriy Hrabarenko, as well as British citizens who often visit the region & arrive through Nouakchott (Mauritania).