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FRED CORBIN NUCLEAR BIOLOGICAL ENGINEER DROPS LEAKED PFIZER INGREDIENTS AND WUHAN LAB DOCS
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170 views • September 11, 2021
Fred Corbin from Barbados addresses the Prime Minister at Town Hall Meeting. Fred has numerous connections into the nuclear bioweaponry arena and presents leaked documents from pfizer laboratories along with access to the “Erased” wuhan lab experiments documents. REVERSING THE SOURCE CODE of Sars Cov 2 is a lab engineered phenomenon AKA NON NATURAL. Wasnt 5 mins into his presentation before cut off by board member...
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