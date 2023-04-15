https://gettr.com/post/p2e9xls8590

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】NFSC fellow fighters express their love and best wishes to Mr. Miles Guo: All fellow fighters around the world are waiting for Brother Seven to return home safely. We wish him safe and auspicious. And our love guards Brother Seven and the brothers and sisters of NFSC, guard every flame of the CCP exterminator.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】新中国联邦战友表达对郭文贵先生的爱和祝福：全球所有战友都在等待七哥平安归来，我们祝愿他平安吉祥。战友的爱守护着七哥和新中国联邦的兄弟姐妹们，守护着我们灭共的每一个火苗。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



