"NOT UNTO DEATH": Warnings To False Prophets & Pastors (Youtube Ministries Too)

Matthew 4:10





"Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.”





King James Version (KJV)





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It's hard to see generals fall. Many times I've told people "They didn't start out like this." This isn't a Disney movie where villains are bad from the start. Some were HAND PICKED by God, a TRUE CALL, A TRUE GIFT. A lot was expected of them but they jumped the track and fell short- now all that's left is corruption. Corruption is WHEN YOU LET SATAN TOUCH YOU. His hands are defiled and his "offers" are deceitful, exactly what He offered Jesus in the desert. The devil tried to corrupt JESUS, when he tries it with us the results can be devastating. If you don't grasp the Spirit of the Lord in these videos, listen again. I take no joy in this, it's not highlight reels or "Confirmation!" for me. These are God's losses to cut, not ours. Thank you.



