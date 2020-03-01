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Mirror DIY Hydroponics / Cheap and Easy ( Kratky Method )
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445 views • March 01, 2020
DIY Hydroponics / Cheap and Easy
Traditional hydroponics can tend to be expensive to start. Here is a cheap and easy way to experiment. Grow all kinds of leafy greens. Grow lettuce for your sandwiches. Grow kale for your smoothies. Grow chard for a healthy wrap alternative to carb rich tortillas. Grow your own herbs. A little alterations and you can grow hydroponic tomatoes.
Brought video over with permission from video owner.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz_Nw3_NcjA&t=331s
Traditional hydroponics can tend to be expensive to start. Here is a cheap and easy way to experiment. Grow all kinds of leafy greens. Grow lettuce for your sandwiches. Grow kale for your smoothies. Grow chard for a healthy wrap alternative to carb rich tortillas. Grow your own herbs. A little alterations and you can grow hydroponic tomatoes.
Brought video over with permission from video owner.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz_Nw3_NcjA&t=331s
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