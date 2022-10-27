Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & Megyn Kelly on Pfizer Vaccine FastTrack

RFK on Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Pfizer's $1MM Donation to the Trump Campaign

"When it was announced that I was being put on a vaccine safety commission there was panic throughout the industry and the public health agencies. And Pfizer made a $1MM contribution to Trump and Trump then appointed two people who were hand-picked by Pfizer - Alex Azar and Scott Gottlieb to run the public health agency and they killed the vaccine safety commission."

