Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & Megyn Kelly on Pfizer Vaccine FastTrack

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RFK on Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Pfizer's $1MM Donation to the Trump Campaign
"When it was announced that I was being put on a vaccine safety commission there was panic throughout the industry and the public health agencies. And Pfizer made a $1MM contribution to Trump and Trump then appointed two people who were hand-picked by Pfizer - Alex Azar and Scott Gottlieb to run the public health agency and they killed the vaccine safety commission."