Testing the Waters: Unmasking the EPA & Env. Truths in East Palestine, OH with Scott Smith| Ep. 18

Scott Smith is the Chief Sustainability Officer of ECO Integrated Alliance Inc. and a fierce and honest leader in environmental disaster response. Scott is an inventor named on 11 issued patents and 14 patent-pending applications relating to AquaFlex® Open-Cell polyolefin foam technology for testing/remediation of water, surfaces, and air contaminated with dangerous pathogens. Kristen and Scott engage as colleagues in this unfiltered episode through the lens of sampling and risk communication. This podcast sheds light on the realities faced by the people of East Palestine. We discuss how this tragedy has led to unity in East Palestine and the surrounding communities and how you can help support those impacted through the We The Patriots USA lawsuit.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots U.S.A. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

