Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Testing the Waters: Unmasking the EPA & Env. Truths in East Palestine, OH with Scott Smith| Ep. 18
22 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 21 hours ago |

Scott Smith is the Chief Sustainability Officer of ECO Integrated Alliance Inc. and a fierce and honest leader in environmental disaster response. Scott is an inventor named on 11 issued patents and 14 patent-pending applications relating to AquaFlex® Open-Cell polyolefin foam technology for testing/remediation of water, surfaces, and air contaminated with dangerous pathogens. Kristen and Scott engage as colleagues in this unfiltered episode through the lens of sampling and risk communication. This podcast sheds light on the realities faced by the people of East Palestine. We discuss how this tragedy has led to unity in East Palestine and the surrounding communities and how you can help support those impacted through the We The Patriots USA lawsuit.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots U.S.A. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

Find more from Scott Smith:

Websites:

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ohioderailment/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/WaterWarriorOne

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/scottsmithh2o

Join us for our inaugural national conference this year at the Boise Centre (East Building) in Boise, ID, Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3, 2023! This will be a two-day conference with a full lineup of excellent speakers each day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., vendor booths, and a free screening of Steve Deace's movie "Nefarious" on Friday evening. Separately ticketed events include a book signing luncheon on Friday afternoon and a V.I.P. fundraiser dinner on Saturday evening. Visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org for speaker and ticket information. CHARLIE KIRK joins our National Conference and replaces Jame O'Keefe, who unfortunately can no longer attend.Show more


Subscribe to the We The Patriots U.S.A. newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition; Health Status Should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


Show less

CSID: 62d33dbb85af68d3



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
palestineusatesting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket