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How COVID Is Being Used to Crush Freedom, Family and Faith to Usher in the New World Order
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171 views • June 16, 2021
By now, many thinking people have caught on to the idea that the COVID pandemic has been a planned agenda. What people don't know is that it the event has been weaponized to crush faith, family, freedom, our privacy, the middle class, the American economy and self-government. For what? How about the so-called "Great Reset" aka the New World Order of one world government under the UN.
Alex Newman's presentation at the Red Pill Expo- The Dark Agenda Behind the Coronavirus Pandemic makes it clear that the globalist agenda was based on a pack of lies with video clips and quotes to back his statements. Then, goes beyond the standard facts to show how the engineered COVID pandemic ties into the plans for a NWO.
Alex Newman's presentation at the Red Pill Expo- The Dark Agenda Behind the Coronavirus Pandemic makes it clear that the globalist agenda was based on a pack of lies with video clips and quotes to back his statements. Then, goes beyond the standard facts to show how the engineered COVID pandemic ties into the plans for a NWO.
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