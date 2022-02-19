Premier of Ontario Doug Ford Says NO to Mandates

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02/16/2022 “WE’RE DONE WITH THIS”: As Canada remains at the center of a mandate battle, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford shreds the argument for continued strict vaccine and mask rules and restrictions.