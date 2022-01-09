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The Impossible Prophecy
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6 views • January 09, 2022
There is one correction I'd like to make. The timing of Meher Baba's quote where he said 'pity them' was even more timely than I assumed when I prepared this talk. I assumed Baba said this on December 1 because it was written in Baba's biography Lord Meher before December 2, 1967. But in fact it could have been even earlier, and he might just as easily have said this literally in late November, exactly when he said the 'war' would begin that would destroy three quarters of the world. Also, those who would (three months later in April, 1968) meet as the 'Club of Rome' were already preparing the agenda for that first meeting in late November, 1967. In other words Baba said those words just as those preparations were being made in Italy. Wikipedia says that Club of Rome founders Aurelio Peccei and Alexander King "met several times in the latter part of 1967 and early-1968, and then decided that they had to do something constructive to encourage longer-range thinking among Western European governments." So these first meetings could be said to be the real initiation of the Club of Rome.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aurelio_Peccei#The_Club_of_Rome
The first document the Club of Rome put out spelling out their planned depopulation program was titled "The Limits of Growth" and was published in 1972. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Limits_to_Growth
The second important release was titled "The First Global Revolution A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome" published in 1991.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_First_Global_Revolution
The Club identified climate change as the global common enemy against which the world should unite. “In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which must be confronted by everyone together. But in designating these dangers as the enemy, we fall into the trap, which we have already warned readers about, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.”
(Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider, The First Global Revolution: A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome (Orient Longman 1993) p. 75
https://www.technocracy.news/globalists-openly-admitting-to-population-control-agenda/
https://thuletide.wordpress.com/2021/10/25/nwo-agenda-explained-covid-digital-identity-the-great-reset-fourth-industrial-revolution-transhumanism-agenda-21-etc/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aurelio_Peccei#The_Club_of_Rome
The first document the Club of Rome put out spelling out their planned depopulation program was titled "The Limits of Growth" and was published in 1972. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Limits_to_Growth
The second important release was titled "The First Global Revolution A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome" published in 1991.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_First_Global_Revolution
The Club identified climate change as the global common enemy against which the world should unite. “In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which must be confronted by everyone together. But in designating these dangers as the enemy, we fall into the trap, which we have already warned readers about, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.”
(Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider, The First Global Revolution: A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome (Orient Longman 1993) p. 75
https://www.technocracy.news/globalists-openly-admitting-to-population-control-agenda/
https://thuletide.wordpress.com/2021/10/25/nwo-agenda-explained-covid-digital-identity-the-great-reset-fourth-industrial-revolution-transhumanism-agenda-21-etc/
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