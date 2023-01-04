Create New Account
SWINDON RESISTANCE - SWINDON REPORT (47) -- UK
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago |

Happy New Year to all my subscribers, freedom fighters and truthers.My 47th video diary filmed in September 2022.

This was the month Swindon Resistance said goodbye to Alex who moved back to Scotland. I also met my wonderful daughter again for the first time in years. Includes the usual Chemtrails over Swindon and yet more 5G installations in the town centre, plus a Native American brother singing a song for peace and harmony.


(Please check my timeline for the full footage of videos featured here.)


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbible5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21smart citiesgeo-engineeringmasksmsm lieshunger gamesdna manipulationcovid hoaxemrsc-ovid hoax

