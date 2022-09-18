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During Public Hearing At The September 13th Board Of Supervisors Meeting In San Diego County, Former Pediatric Nurse Tawny Buettner Gave An Emotional Speech Directed At Supervisor Nathan Fletcher For Pushing The Pointless Jab Mandates That Led To The Loss Of Her Career.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1kcvm5-former-nurse-delivers-emotional-speech-after-losing-her-career-over-jab-man.html