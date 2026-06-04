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We Are Watching Prophecy Unfold as the Beast System Rises
Flee Babylon
Flee Babylon
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What you are watching is a music video

from the NOW Prophetic Series.


The song is called 193.

Artist: Brother Gabriel

Ministry: Nuggets of Wisdom

All music is free.

The word of God is not for sale.


While the song plays 10 infographic slides

walk you through the Global Control Grid.

Every slide is documented. Every fact sourced.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


WHAT THE 10 SLIDES COVER:


SLIDE 1: The Global Control Grid

One world. One system. Designed to control

identity finance movement behavior

and compliance. Are we building a better

world or a perfect prison.


SLIDE 2: The Legal Foundation

The Pact for the Future. UN SDG 16.9.

193 nations signed. Political consensus.

Universal digital identity mandate.

The foundation is set. The system

is already being built.


SLIDE 3: The Core Support Documents

Annex 1 Global Digital Compact.

AI governance. Biometric scanners.

Annex 2 Declaration on Future Generations.

Biological data. Resources rationing.

This is not about progress. It is about power.


SLIDE 4: The Delivery Mechanism

How the system gets deployed globally.

Coordinated. Integrated. Unified. Scalable.

Designed. Built. Deployed. Maintained.

This is not spontaneous. It is engineered.


SLIDE 5: The Infrastructure That Powers

the System

Interoperability standards. UN data commons.

Technology accelerator platforms.

Infrastructure is not just technology.

It is the silent architect of control.


SLIDE 6: The Implementation Layer

Digital ID. Biometrics. CBDC finance.

Access and authorization all linked.

Once implemented there is no opt out.

It becomes the only way to participate

in society.


SLIDE 7: Monitoring. Profiling.

Predicting. Controlling.

Location monitoring. Behavioral profiling.

Social and digital surveillance.

Predictive analytics. Pre-crime algorithms.

You are not just a citizen.

You are a data point.


SLIDE 8: The Trigger

A crisis they define. A response they control.

Pandemic. Cyber attack. Financial collapse.

Climate disaster. Geopolitical conflict.

When the right event hits the emergency

platform takes over.

You will be told it is temporary.

It will not be.


SLIDE 9: The End State

Full spectrum automated control.

Every aspect of life monitored

managed and modified.

All systems. All people. One grid.

The promise they sell is safety.

The reality they build is slavery.


SLIDE 10: Our Hope Is In Christ

Our true hope is not in this world.

Place your faith. Receive salvation.

Get ready for His kingdom.

John 14:2. Romans 10:9.

He is coming.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


THE FULL DOCUMENTARY IS COMING.

Every document. Every source. Every fact.

On screen. In full. Subscribe now so you

do not miss it.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


📖 READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON SUBSTACK:

https://brothergabriel888.substack.com


💬 JOIN THE PRIVATE TELEGRAM COMMUNITY:

https://t.me/NOWFamilyChat


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


My name is Brother Gabriel.

I am not a journalist. Not a politician.

Not here to sell you anything.

Just a brother who sees what is happening

and cannot stay silent.


This is for those who have ears to hear

and eyes to see.


The goal is not to alarm you.

The goal is to anchor you.

Luke 21:28


#BeastSystem #Revelation13 #EndTimes

#BiblicalProphecy #GlobalControlGrid

#DigitalIdentity #CBDC #193Nations

#NuggsetsOfWisdom #BrotherGabriel

Keywords
new world orderbeast systemdigital idcbdc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy