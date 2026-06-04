We Are Watching Prophecy Unfold as the Beast System Rises

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What you are watching is a music video
from the NOW Prophetic Series.
The song is called 193.
Artist: Brother Gabriel
Ministry: Nuggets of Wisdom
All music is free.
The word of God is not for sale.
While the song plays 10 infographic slides
walk you through the Global Control Grid.
Every slide is documented. Every fact sourced.
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WHAT THE 10 SLIDES COVER:
SLIDE 1: The Global Control Grid
One world. One system. Designed to control
identity finance movement behavior
and compliance. Are we building a better
world or a perfect prison.
SLIDE 2: The Legal Foundation
The Pact for the Future. UN SDG 16.9.
193 nations signed. Political consensus.
Universal digital identity mandate.
The foundation is set. The system
is already being built.
SLIDE 3: The Core Support Documents
Annex 1 Global Digital Compact.
AI governance. Biometric scanners.
Annex 2 Declaration on Future Generations.
Biological data. Resources rationing.
This is not about progress. It is about power.
SLIDE 4: The Delivery Mechanism
How the system gets deployed globally.
Coordinated. Integrated. Unified. Scalable.
Designed. Built. Deployed. Maintained.
This is not spontaneous. It is engineered.
SLIDE 5: The Infrastructure That Powers
the System
Interoperability standards. UN data commons.
Technology accelerator platforms.
Infrastructure is not just technology.
It is the silent architect of control.
SLIDE 6: The Implementation Layer
Digital ID. Biometrics. CBDC finance.
Access and authorization all linked.
Once implemented there is no opt out.
It becomes the only way to participate
in society.
SLIDE 7: Monitoring. Profiling.
Predicting. Controlling.
Location monitoring. Behavioral profiling.
Social and digital surveillance.
Predictive analytics. Pre-crime algorithms.
You are not just a citizen.
You are a data point.
SLIDE 8: The Trigger
A crisis they define. A response they control.
Pandemic. Cyber attack. Financial collapse.
Climate disaster. Geopolitical conflict.
When the right event hits the emergency
platform takes over.
You will be told it is temporary.
It will not be.
SLIDE 9: The End State
Full spectrum automated control.
Every aspect of life monitored
managed and modified.
All systems. All people. One grid.
The promise they sell is safety.
The reality they build is slavery.
SLIDE 10: Our Hope Is In Christ
Our true hope is not in this world.
Place your faith. Receive salvation.
Get ready for His kingdom.
John 14:2. Romans 10:9.
He is coming.
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THE FULL DOCUMENTARY IS COMING.
Every document. Every source. Every fact.
On screen. In full. Subscribe now so you
do not miss it.
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📖 READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON SUBSTACK:
https://brothergabriel888.substack.com
💬 JOIN THE PRIVATE TELEGRAM COMMUNITY:
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My name is Brother Gabriel.
I am not a journalist. Not a politician.
Not here to sell you anything.
Just a brother who sees what is happening
and cannot stay silent.
This is for those who have ears to hear
and eyes to see.
The goal is not to alarm you.
The goal is to anchor you.
Luke 21:28
#BeastSystem #Revelation13 #EndTimes
#BiblicalProphecy #GlobalControlGrid
#DigitalIdentity #CBDC #193Nations
#NuggsetsOfWisdom #BrotherGabriel