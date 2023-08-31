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The Virus and the vaccines are the new kind of most tragic war against mankind
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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137 views • August 31, 2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2pfj6y84b1

病毒疫苗是对人类最惨痛的一场新型战争

The Virus and the vaccines are the new kind of most tragic war against mankind



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