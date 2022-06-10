World Liberty TV Reporter Praises NFSC’s Movement To Topple the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/pb1e1e6
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/07/2022 Abi, a World Liberty TV reporter, pays attention to the June 4 celebration of the NFSC and expresses support and respect for our movement of taking down the CCP. He says communism is an obsolete thing that has to be toppled. He is willing to get involved and help Chinese people rise.