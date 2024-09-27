© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin announces Russia will nuke NATO countries if Ukraine fires long-range missiles!
1
79 views • 7 months ago
Putin expands Russian nuclear policy to include nuking NATO countries if Ukraine fires long range missiles | bankruptcy judge rules Infowars to be auctioned off in November | federal judge rules fluoride in water poses unreasonable risk to children | China producing war drones for Russia | HUGE number of FBI moles in J6 crowd will shock Americans when IG's report drops | Ex-NYC COVID Czar admits to lying to promote monkeypox vaccine | Walz meets with puppet-master Soros | deaths used to ban HCQ as COVID treatment never happened | US sends more troops to middle east to fight as Israel escalates war with Lebanon | NYC mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal charges!
