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usuryFree Florijn Currency Phone App Demo -Anthony Migchels
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15 views • December 02, 2019
What is unique about the Florijn Currency?
1. usuryFree lending
2. abundant
3. no monopoly
4. convertible from Euro/dollar
5. no need for waiting, voting, majorities or permission
6. non-speculative/valueless
How is this different than Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is commodity based, scarce, highly speculative. Because of the speculative value many buy and hold. This destroys moneys purpose as a medium of exchange. Federal Reserve Notes are already scarce. Scarce money means fear, foreclosure, and panic.
Alternatively, the Florijn is abundant and anyone can receive free credit units.
1. usuryFree lending
2. abundant
3. no monopoly
4. convertible from Euro/dollar
5. no need for waiting, voting, majorities or permission
6. non-speculative/valueless
How is this different than Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is commodity based, scarce, highly speculative. Because of the speculative value many buy and hold. This destroys moneys purpose as a medium of exchange. Federal Reserve Notes are already scarce. Scarce money means fear, foreclosure, and panic.
Alternatively, the Florijn is abundant and anyone can receive free credit units.
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