© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BRAVE CANADIAN SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE (ON THE CONVID POISONOUS JAB)
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • June 19, 2021
mirrored from 153Newsnet
JBTDH channel
Sadly the audio is muffled but there are subtitles. Watch it in full screen helps to read the subtitles.
I tried looking for a better version but couldn't find one anywhere.
JBTDH channel
Sadly the audio is muffled but there are subtitles. Watch it in full screen helps to read the subtitles.
I tried looking for a better version but couldn't find one anywhere.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.