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Meanwhile, on April 17, sources confirmed that a severe fire broke out on another American aircraft carrier. This time, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower plunged into flames. This aircraft carrier is currently at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia. It is reliably known that three sailors were injured during this fire. At the same time, sources claim that the fire on this aircraft carrier was caused by sabotage from some sailors who did not want to participate in hostilities against Iran. ................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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