Warn! NWO has now REPLACED 33% Western nation populace with clones & androids & fallen angel avatars

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (August 2022). Amy reports that Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati
top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters “Venusian
Pleiadian Ashtar fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils’
manufactured fake aliens like the little grays are kidnapping huge numbers of
humans and eating them, because their staple diet is humans. They put the human
body parts into vats and rub the liquid on their skins to absorb the life force
energy, because they are cut off from God’s life force energy. It is like the
fallen angel “fake aliens” vampires drinking human children’s adrenochrome DNA
blood because the life force photons is in the blood, as the Bible says, or
they parasite the life force energy from wars and pain and suffering and fear
and anger and hatred and sorrow of the humans. All the public figures and world
leaders are clones now or fallen angel incarnate avatars or nephilim &
chimera fake alien incarnate avatars or androids. Satan Lucifer and his fallen
angel devils seem to be slowly removing all the current free-thinking
free-willed organic life form world rulers and managers and kings, and
replacing them with either “fallen angel demon-possessed AI black goo”
hive-mind Borg Nazi reptilian nephilims and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien
incarnate avatars or with clone & android automatons. It is a eugenics
company restructuring based on the Satanism’s doctrine of efficiency and
eugenics. Satan Lucifer’s Nazi 5th Reich Noah’s Atlantis Roman 13th
Reich runs their Shambhala and Venus cities and Pleiadian and Ashtar space
fleets. It is an absolute fiasco circus they are running. The question is, who
put them in power and gave them the authority, and the answer is the Western
feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church’s “women’s equality” “female
church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained &
allowed & trained” church pastors and New Age Wicca witch hippy
grandchildren generation Sananda Jesus’ religious Christian hordes, who are redefining
Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads
are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God,
and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s
trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe
income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangsters’ office, and
removing all of God’s spiritual protection. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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