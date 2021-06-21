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Anti-Flat Earth Defense Mechanisms
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182 views • June 21, 2021
Rather than genuinely inquire and research the proofs/evidence against the spinning globe model and for the stationary plane Earth, many people instead employ a variety of unconscious defense mechanisms to protect them from ever learning anything new.
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Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
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