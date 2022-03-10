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I suddenly realized I was completely unprepared for this- a doctor's journey on figuring out the diabetes puzzle
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40 views • March 10, 2022
After defining the medical aspects, Dr. Edelson discusses his personal journey, the frustration he had in figuring out how to reach patients so he could truly help them. Anyone can identify with the licorice story, we see it all the time, diseased out of touch people.
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