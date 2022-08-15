Faith & Liberty #40 - It Hertz So Bad - w/ Conspiracy Music Guru (Alex Michael)

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Faith & Liberty #40 - Streamed live on June 2nd, 2022.
"If it's truth recorded in the right frequency, then it will literally resonate." - Conspiracy Music Guru, Alex Michael. We knew it was only a matter of time before we talked to this man.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/