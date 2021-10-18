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IAIN DAVIS DISSECTS THE PSEUDOPANDEMIC (MIRRORED)
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176 views • October 18, 2021
IAIN DAVIS DISSECTS THE PSEUDOPANDEMIC (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Corbett Report at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JBfXrUsFOGeo/
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/interview1668/
Iain Davis of In-This-Together.com joins us to discuss his new book, Pseudopandemic: New Normal Technocracy. In this conversation Davis lays out the copious documentation demonstrating how the pseudopandemic was generated, identifies the larger agenda behind the push toward implementing the technocratic biosecurity state and talks about what we can do to stop this nightmare from becoming a reality.
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Corbett Report at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JBfXrUsFOGeo/
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/interview1668/
Iain Davis of In-This-Together.com joins us to discuss his new book, Pseudopandemic: New Normal Technocracy. In this conversation Davis lays out the copious documentation demonstrating how the pseudopandemic was generated, identifies the larger agenda behind the push toward implementing the technocratic biosecurity state and talks about what we can do to stop this nightmare from becoming a reality.
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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