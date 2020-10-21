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How Safe Are You From Getting COVID-19 Inflight?
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6 views • October 21, 2020
With airlines and governments assessing the safety risks of allowing for more flights, the US Department of Defense (DOD) partnered with United Airlines to answer the question: what is the risk of getting infected by COVID-19 while inflight.
Copy of study: https://www.ustranscom.mil/cmd/docs/TRANSCOM%20Report%20Final.pdf
Video/Image Credit: Pixabay, United/US DOD
For general inquiries/video ideas: [email protected].
For aviation/travel updates from the Asia/Pacific region, check out the website at www.flightsinasia.com.
Copy of study: https://www.ustranscom.mil/cmd/docs/TRANSCOM%20Report%20Final.pdf
Video/Image Credit: Pixabay, United/US DOD
For general inquiries/video ideas: [email protected].
For aviation/travel updates from the Asia/Pacific region, check out the website at www.flightsinasia.com.
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