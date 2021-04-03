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Trump Blasts Potatohead Bidens Tax Plan & Where Are The People Who Support This Madness?
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40 views • April 03, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Follow the science dems - https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1377677170995195906
Most popular president ever - https://www.rt.com/usa/519642-youtube-hides-dislikes-biden/
CCP owns Potatohead biden - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/exc-china-state-propaganda-boasts-control-over-think-tanks/
Top 45 spending plans - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/31/bidens-billions-top-45-spending-items-in-joe-bidens-2-5-trillion-infrastructure-bill/
Bidens many accusers - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/01/nolte-tara-reade-is-joe-bidens-eighth-accuser/
Dems mad about voter rules - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/worst-voter-suppression-since-jim-crow-democrats-furious-texas-senate-passes-election-integrity-bill-limiting-mail-voting/
Unexpected jobless? - https://finance.yahoo.com/news/weekly-jobless-claims-week-ended-march-27-2021-pandemic-175704861.html?.tsrc=fin-notif
Lester Holt proves he's the enemy - https://www.dailywire.com/news/nbc-news-anchor-fairness-is-overrated
Trump blasts Potatohead tax hike - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-blasts-biden
Mask mandate struck down - https://trendingpolitics.com/major-legal-victory-mask-mandate-is-dealt-a-crushing-blow-by-the-supreme-court-in-wisconsin-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Now it's Spongebob's turn - https://thepostmillennial.com/streaming-services-pull-spongebob-squarepants-episodes/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=ed5ef8510a-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_03_25_05_21_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-ed5ef8510a-222254556
Women raped crossing border - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/typical-biden-move-nearly-80-women-girls-crossing-us-way-mexico-raped-assaulted/
Downsizing crime - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nightmare-los-angeles-da-dissolve-or-downsize-hardcore-gangs-major-narcotics-units
Cicada's are coming - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/03/31/the-red-eyes-are-coming/
Companies are out of touch - https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Shock-Of-The-Week-Poll-Reveals-US-Pipelines-Arent-Actually-Unpopular.html
Doctor figures out asian attacks - https://www.independentsentinel.com/doctor-says-he-knows-why-blacks-attack-asians-its-white-supremacy/
CNN goes full retard - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/cnn-article-makes-insane-claim-newborn-babies-gender/
People will enjoy their freedoms - https://twitter.com/00RedBoar/status/1377726129373593612
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1377875542804860933
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Follow the science dems - https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1377677170995195906
Most popular president ever - https://www.rt.com/usa/519642-youtube-hides-dislikes-biden/
CCP owns Potatohead biden - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/exc-china-state-propaganda-boasts-control-over-think-tanks/
Top 45 spending plans - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/31/bidens-billions-top-45-spending-items-in-joe-bidens-2-5-trillion-infrastructure-bill/
Bidens many accusers - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/01/nolte-tara-reade-is-joe-bidens-eighth-accuser/
Dems mad about voter rules - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/worst-voter-suppression-since-jim-crow-democrats-furious-texas-senate-passes-election-integrity-bill-limiting-mail-voting/
Unexpected jobless? - https://finance.yahoo.com/news/weekly-jobless-claims-week-ended-march-27-2021-pandemic-175704861.html?.tsrc=fin-notif
Lester Holt proves he's the enemy - https://www.dailywire.com/news/nbc-news-anchor-fairness-is-overrated
Trump blasts Potatohead tax hike - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-blasts-biden
Mask mandate struck down - https://trendingpolitics.com/major-legal-victory-mask-mandate-is-dealt-a-crushing-blow-by-the-supreme-court-in-wisconsin-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Now it's Spongebob's turn - https://thepostmillennial.com/streaming-services-pull-spongebob-squarepants-episodes/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=ed5ef8510a-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_03_25_05_21_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-ed5ef8510a-222254556
Women raped crossing border - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/typical-biden-move-nearly-80-women-girls-crossing-us-way-mexico-raped-assaulted/
Downsizing crime - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nightmare-los-angeles-da-dissolve-or-downsize-hardcore-gangs-major-narcotics-units
Cicada's are coming - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/03/31/the-red-eyes-are-coming/
Companies are out of touch - https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Shock-Of-The-Week-Poll-Reveals-US-Pipelines-Arent-Actually-Unpopular.html
Doctor figures out asian attacks - https://www.independentsentinel.com/doctor-says-he-knows-why-blacks-attack-asians-its-white-supremacy/
CNN goes full retard - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/cnn-article-makes-insane-claim-newborn-babies-gender/
People will enjoy their freedoms - https://twitter.com/00RedBoar/status/1377726129373593612
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1377875542804860933
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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