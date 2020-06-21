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Proverbs 3 Verses 21-35
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8 views • June 21, 2020
Compassion Demonstrated
☑️ Solomon As A Parent Wanted His Son To Be Happy Thus, He Urged Him To Seek Wisdom
☑️ Wisdom Produces Joy “Blessed” and “Pleasant” Describe The Wise Person
☑️ Wisdom Is Something That Is Acquire, Pursued, Embraced, and Practiced.
☑️ The Wisdom That Comes From God Is More Important Than Personal Opinions Or Preferences
☑️ Joy Is The Outcome Of The Person Who Values and Seeks Godly Wisdom
☑️ True Wisdom Is Grounded In The Person and Character Of God
☑️ Outside of All Space and Time, Our Wise – Holy – All-Powerful God Existed
☑️ Wisdom From God Enables A Person To Have A Clear Conscience
☑️ God-Centered Wisdom That Solomon Gave His Son And Us Instructs Us How To Fairly and Rightly Treat Others
☑️ Solomon As A Parent Wanted His Son To Be Happy Thus, He Urged Him To Seek Wisdom
☑️ Wisdom Produces Joy “Blessed” and “Pleasant” Describe The Wise Person
☑️ Wisdom Is Something That Is Acquire, Pursued, Embraced, and Practiced.
☑️ The Wisdom That Comes From God Is More Important Than Personal Opinions Or Preferences
☑️ Joy Is The Outcome Of The Person Who Values and Seeks Godly Wisdom
☑️ True Wisdom Is Grounded In The Person and Character Of God
☑️ Outside of All Space and Time, Our Wise – Holy – All-Powerful God Existed
☑️ Wisdom From God Enables A Person To Have A Clear Conscience
☑️ God-Centered Wisdom That Solomon Gave His Son And Us Instructs Us How To Fairly and Rightly Treat Others
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